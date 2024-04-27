Former Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe selected by Los Angeles Chargers in fourth round of 2024 NFL draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe will be headed out West as he was drafted with the No. 105 overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Eboigbe battled adversity over the course of his college career. As a senior, Eboigbe suffered a season-ending neck injury. As a redshirt-senior, Eboigbe returned from injury and contributed in a big way to Alabama’s success along the interior of the defensive line.

In 2023, Eboigbe recorded a career-high 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He was a force for the Crimson Tide last season. As a result of his play on the field, Eboigbe was named to the All-SEC First-Team by coaches from within the conference.

Eboigbe will join former Alabama punter J.K. Scott in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see what type of role Eboigbe carves out for himself with the Chargers.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Eboigbe as he begins his professional career in the 2024 NFL season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire