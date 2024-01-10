Former Alabama DL Isaiah Hastings transferring to Missouri

Alabama lost one of its own to an SEC foe on Tuesday afternoon. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Hastings announced that he was transferring to Missouri on Tuesday.

Hastings spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa. The former four-star prospect appeared in one game and made one tackle for the Crimson Tide.

Hastings joins a Missouri squad that is trending in the right direction. The Tigers finished the 2023 season with an 11-2 record and a New Year’s Six victory against Ohio State.

He is the fourth Alabama transfer to announce a commitment to another school. He joins former teammates Anquin Barnes (Colorado), Malik Benson (Florida State), and Earl Little Jr. (Florida State).

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news regarding the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire