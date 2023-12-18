Former Alabama DL Anquin Barnes announces plans to transfer to Colorado

After three years with the Alabama football program, defensive lineman Anquin Barnes announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and continue his career with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs need a lot of help on both sides of the line so it is a very good addition for Prime, and for Barnes, he will have a chance to be an immediate impact player.

Barnes recorded no stats during his time with Alabama so it was clear that finding a new home was likely his best decision. Coach Saban is usually very open and honest with players about what is best for their careers and I am sure this was an amicable and mutual decision.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Barnes was a three-star recruit out of high school. He was the No. 55 DL in the class and the No. 453 player overall so he could be a really nice piece for Colorado.

