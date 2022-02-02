Former Alabama defensive coach Kevin Steele hired as Miami Hurricanes DC

Kevin Steele has been a defensive coach, holding numerous roles, for numerous collegiate programs in his ongoing 42-year career. Now, he will be joining forces with former Alabama assistant and Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, now at Miami, as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator.

Steele served as Alabama’s defensive play caller in Nick Saban’s first season with the Crimson Tide in 2007. In 2008, Steele coached the inside linebackers.

After a brief stint at Clemson, Steele returned to Alabama in 2013 as the director of player personnel. The following season, he was the linebackers coach.

He then moved around the SEC for a few seasons, serving as the LSU defensive coordinator for a season, then Auburn defensive coordinator for four years, then the interim head coach following the departure of Gus Malzahn. Most recently, Steele was the interim head coach at Tennessee.

Miami is targeting Kevin Steele for its defensive coordinator job, sources tell @on3sports. Steele, who has been a defensive coordinator at places such as Auburn, LSU, Clemson and Alabama, had been set to take the DC job at Maryland.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 1, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!