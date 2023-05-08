Former Alabama defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans transfers to USC

USC landed two brothers on Sunday. The Trojans added to their 2023 and 2025 rosters by getting one player on the recruiting trail and another player in the transfer portal.

Tre’Quon Fegans is the portal addition from the University of Alabama. The defensive back announced on Sunday that he is transferring to USC after entering the transfer portal on April 19. Tre’Quon Fegans joins former Crimson Tide linebacker Shane Lee in choosing to play for the Trojans and head coach Lincoln Riley.

Shortly after Fegans announced his decision, his brother, Anquon Fegans, also committed to USC. The younger Fegans is a five-star safety in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

A former four-star recruit out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., Tre’Quon Fegans was considered the No. 7 player from Alabama, the nation’s No. 14 cornerback and the 117th overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

He originally chose Alabama over offers from Miami, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and LSU, among others.

“He has what it takes to develop into a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level given impressive wingspan, fluidity and overall feel for the position. Length should eventually have him on the radar of NFL scouts,” said Andrew Ivins of 247Sports at the time.

By landing the Fegans brothers, USC’s secondary just gained a lot more depth — for this year and beyond.

