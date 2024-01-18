Former Alabama defensive back Antonio Kite transfers to Auburn

For just the second time in the modern football era, a former Alabama recruit has transferred to become an Auburn Tiger.

Former four-star cornerback Antonio Kite announced his intention to sign with Auburn on Wednesday, giving the Tigers immediate help in a depleted defensive secondary set to lose D.J, James, Nehemiah Pritchett, Jaylin Simpson and others.

An Anniston, AL native, Kite joined more than 20 of his teammates when he entered the transfer portal after Nick Saban announced his retirement.

The defensive back played sparingly during his time in Tuscaloosa but still has three years of eligibility remaining. His playing time should increase immediately with Kionte Scott, Kayin Lee, and Texas transfer Jerrin Thompson listed as the only likely starters.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 182 pounds, Kite could be a candidate to fill a nickel-back role if the Tigers decide to move the aforementioned Scott to the outside in 2024.

If anything, Auburn’s newest addition provides depth and youth in a secondary desperately needing a rejuvenation.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire