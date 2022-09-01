Former Alabama DB Tony Brown released and re-signed to Colts practice squad

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts waived former Alabama defensive back, Tony Brown. Soon after, he was re-signed to the team’s practice squad. Last season, Brown spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

Brown spent four seasons at Alabama where he played in 38 games. He went on to record 79 tackles and three interceptions. After his career at Alabama, Brown went on to the NFL where he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since entering the league in 2018, Brown has played for four different teams. Throughout his career, he has played in 33 games. All of his playing time came with the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. His professional career has consisted of him playing primarily on the special teams unit. Nonetheless, he has still recorded 58 tackles and two forced fumbles.

After starring for the Colts during the preseason, he was initially added to the 53-man roster. However, he was released soon after. He has since been re-signed by the Colts as a member of the team’s practice squad.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to track Brown’s professional career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

