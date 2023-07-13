Former Alabama DB Patrick Surtain II ranked as the No. 1 CB by NFL personnel

Under the guidance of Nick Saban, the University of Alabama has earned the nickname Defensive Back University, or ‘DBU,’ for the amount of talent they provide the NFL at the defensive back position over the last 16 years. Kareem Jackson, Dre Kirkpatrick, and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix were the first players to really put Saban’s defensive knowledge on the map, but in recent years we have seen guys like Patrick Surtain II, Marlon Humphrey and Minkah Fitzpatrick take the league by storm.

The expectations for Surtain have been through the roof since he was a child, but he has never once let it get to his head. Coming out of high school, Surtain was the No. 11 recruit in America and the No. 1 CB in the 2018 recruiting cycle. As a true freshman for the Tide, Surtain started 12 games which is pretty rare to have at a school like Alabama. In his three years in Tuscaloosa, Surtain totaled 116 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 24 passes defended.

After Alabama’s 2020 National Championship campaign, Surtain chose to forego his senior year and was selected in the first round by the Denver Broncos with the No. 9 overall pick.

Surtain has been a massive asset for the Denver defense as he was a first-team All-Pro in 2022. The cornerback position has also never been better in the NFL with guys like Humphrey, Sauce Gardner, Trevon Diggs and others competing for the top spot. However, leading up to the 2023 season ESPN surveyed NFL executives, coaches and scouts (subscription required) about who the top ten cornerbacks in the NFL are.

The survey concluded that Surtain was the top corner in the league with an AFC scout saying, “He’s separated himself and I don’t think it’s close. If you’re picking a team, you’re taking him first.” Last year, Surtain was ranked No. 7 on the list, and at only 23 years old I don’t think he will be going anywhere anytime soon.

Marlon Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowler, was also on the list coming in at No. 6. Trevon Diggs qualified as well coming in at No. 8 on the list. Diggs has been as high as No. 3, but was No. 10 going into last season.

