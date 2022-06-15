Former Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick becomes highest-paid safety in NFL

Former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was originally drafted to the NFL by the Miami Dolphins with pick No. 11 in the first round of the 2018 draft. However, he did not spend much time in Miami before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers within the first few weeks of his second season.

In Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick was utilized in a single positional role as a safety, whereas he was moved around often by the Dolphins.

Since the move to Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick has been a two-time Pro Bowl safety and is considered one of the best in the league at his position.

Today, Fitzpatrick reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Steelers valued at $73.6 million overall, with $36 million of it being guaranteed.

Steelers, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick agree to terms on a 4-year deal worth $73.6 million, including $36 million guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/GcQzSzhwwU — NFL (@NFL) June 15, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Fitzpatrick and other former Alabama stars in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!