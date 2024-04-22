Former Alabama DB Levi Wallace signs with Denver Broncos

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football defensive back Levi Wallace has agreed to terms with the Denver Broncos and has signed on with the franchise to a one-year deal.

Wallace was a former walk-on at Alabama and has an inspiring story. Though he was not drafted, he found his way onto the Buffalo Bills roster in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. After four seasons in Buffalo, Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he stays in the AFC and moves out west to play for the Broncos.

In a video shared to social media, found below, Wallace describes his excitement in playing for Denver, stating that it’s “a dream come true” to play for his dad’s favorite team.

In 2023, Wallace recorded 36 total tackles and 11 defended passes. He looks to increase his production and serve in a larger role for the broncos in 2024.

“This was my dad’s favorite team growing up. … It’s definitely a dream come true to play for his favorite team.” CB Levi Wallace on signing with Denver: pic.twitter.com/qrlR5A7NJP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 22, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Wallace and other former Alabama football players in the NFL as the 2024 offseason progresses.

