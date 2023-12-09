Former Alabama DB Khyree Jackson declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Former Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday afternoon. The Maryland native made his plans official on X; formerly known as Twitter. After one season at Oregon, Jackson chose to forgo his final year of eligibility and pursue a professional career.
Prior to him transferring to play for the Ducks, Jackson spent two seasons at Alabama. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Jackson served primarily as a reserve defensive back. He recorded 14 tackles at Alabama.
In his lone season in Eugene, Jackson tallied 34 tackles, two sacks, and three interceptions. I think it is safe to say that Jackson created some value for himself this season with the Ducks. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see which team takes a chance on Jackson in this year’s NFL Draft.
Reeski Out Love Oregon Fans pic.twitter.com/uJ2w5SyIIa
— REESKI (@Real_Khyree) December 8, 2023
