Former Alabama DB Khyree Jackson transferring to Oregon

On Sunday, former Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson announced that he was transferring to Oregon via Twitter. The Maryland native chose the Ducks over Kentucky.

Jackson transferred to Alabama out of Fort Scott Community College. During his sophomore season, he tallied 25 tackles and three interceptions. Numerous schools like Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, and Maryland were pursuing Jackson. However, he ultimately decided to commit to Alabama.

In the two seasons that he spent in Tuscaloosa, he made just two starts. Jackson tallied 14 tackles and one tackle for loss on Pete Golding’s defense. It is also worth noting that he was suspended from the team toward the end of the season this year.

After entering the transfer portal, he tweeted out offers from a number of different schools. In the end, he cut it to two: Oregon and Kentucky. It appears that he will reunite with former teammate Traeshon Holden on the West coast.

