Former Alabama DB Jahquez Robinson commits to in-state rival

Former four-star and Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Jahquez Robinson is transferring to Auburn.

Robinson began his college career at Alabama. The native of Jacksonville, Florida spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He played in seven games for the Crimson Tide and recorded two unassisted tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Following the 2022 season, Robinson transferred to Colorado. In one season in Boulder, Robinson played in seven games. He made two starts for the Buffaloes. As a redshirt-junior, Robinson tallied nine tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception.

Robinson will reunite with former Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly at Auburn. Kelly recruited Robinson to Alabama and is now serving as the co-defensive coordinator for the Tigers.

𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️ @Jahquez23 Welcome to the Auburn Family!

🏠 Jacksonville, FL

🦅 Safety

