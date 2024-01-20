Former Alabama DB announces transfer destination

Former Alabama defensive back Trey Amos joined the program before the 2023 college football season after transferring in from Louisiana Lafayette. Well, he is now onto his third program after committing to play for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Amos only started one game for the Crimson Tide, but he appeared in all 14 games last season. While at Alabama, Amos recorded 12 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and five passes defended.

His production wasn’t what many expected in Tuscaloosa, so maybe things will be different under Pete Golding in Oxford, Mississippi.

He is one of many players to have hit the portal after the season ended and head coach Nick Saban retired.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire