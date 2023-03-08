Former Alabama commit projected to Auburn

Four-star tight end Martavious Collins was committed to Alabama for six months but decided to back off his commitment on Feb. 6.

Auburn appears to be a major reason why and is now the favorite to land the Rome, Georgia, product. Jeffrey Lee and Cole Pinkston of Auburn Live have both logged predictions for the Tigers to land him on Wednesday.

Collins is the No. 292 overall player and No. 36 athlete in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 38 player from Georgia.

He has visited Auburn twice but has not made a return trip since backing off his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder is being recruited by Auburn tight end coach Ben Aigamaua who has made Collins a priority since coming to the Plains and has Auburn in a great spot.

Auburn already has three four-star commits in their 2024 recruiting class, quarterback Walker White and cornerbacks Jayden Lewis and A’Mon Lane.

