Former Alabama commit Mason Short plans visit to Georgia

Four-star offensive line recruit Mason Short is planning to visit the Georgia Bulldogs on March 16. Short decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide in January after visiting the University of Georgia and after Nick Saban retired.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound interior offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 184 player in 2025 recruiting cycle. Short is considered the eighth-ranked interior offensive lineman and the No. 25 recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports.

Mason Short plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a junior.

Short recently announced that his top four schools are Georgia, Kentucky, Clemson and Ohio State. Short remains projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia offered a scholarship to Mason Short in April 2022 and have made the talented in-state offensive lineman a priority.

The four-star offensive line recruit announced his intentions to visit Georgia via social media:

Georgia is always looking to improve in the trenches. Offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss are both seniors and are projected leave for the NFL after the 2024 college football season.

