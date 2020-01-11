Former Alabama coach Tosh Lupoi joins Atlanta Falcons staff

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn, left, and general manager Thomas Dimitroff face the media during a news conference held by the NFL football team, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Quinn and Dimitroff were in the hot seat earlier this season after a poor start, but owner Arthur Blank made the decision to retain both of them last week. (John Amis/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- Former Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is joining the Atlanta Falcons' staff.

The team announced Saturday that Lupoi will serve as defensive line and run game coordinator, focusing on defensive ends.

This past season, Lupoi was defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns. Before that, he spent 11 years at the college level, including five seasons on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

Lupoi was appointed co-defensive coordinator before the 2016 season and served as defensive coordinator in 2018. He moved to the NFL to work for Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after just one season as the Browns' head coach.

