Former Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry visits with the Philadelphia Eagles

Heading into the 2023 college football season, Alabama Crimson Tide football cornerback kool-aid mckinstry was a consensus projected top-ten pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Despite a very productive year for the Crimson Tide, Kool-Aid appears as if he will not be a top-10 pick and is more likely to be a mid to late-to-first-round pick. McKinstry only had 32 total tackles and seven passes defended, but quarterbacks tended to avoid going in his direction.

McKinstry is a former five-star recruit and a three-year starter for Alabama, I think he is going to walk into the league and be a day-one superstar for someone. As of right now, it seems as if the Philadelphia Eagles have some interest in Kool-Aid as they used a top-30 visit on him on Monday to meet ahead of this month’s draft. With Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson and DeVonta Smith all signing contract extensions with the franchise in the past year, it is no secret that the Eagles love their former Alabama players.

Alongside Kool-Aid, Terrion Arnold, Dallas Turner and JC Latham are all currently projected to be selected in the first round of this year’s draft. The 2024 draft is just nine days away as it will be taking place next Thursday, April 25th.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry just wrapped up a 30 visit with the #Eagles, according to his representation at @vaynersports. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire