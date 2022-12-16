Former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson to choose between Oregon and Kentucky
The Oregon Ducks are going to know whether or not they will be adding a valuable cornerback through the transfer portal on Sunday, with former Alabama Crimson Tide CB Khyree Jackson announcing that he will let his final decision be known in the coming days.
Jackson, who took a visit to Oregon last week with Alabama teammate Traeshon Holden, posted on his Instagram page that he will be choosing between the Ducks and the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday.
Jackson has three years of college experience, playing in 21 games at Alabama. He is a former 4-star recruit and one of the top pass defenders on the transfer portal market right now.
With the loss of Christian Gonzalez to the NFL Draft, it’s clear that the Ducks have a big need in the secondary to fill this offseason, and landing Jackson would be a nice addition.
Khyree Jackson’s Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Alabama Crimson Tide
2021: 12 games played | 7 tackles
2022: 9 games played | 7 tackles
Fort Worth Community College
2019: 25 tackles | 3 INT
Vitals
Hometown
Upper Marlboro, MD
Position
CB
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
198 pounds
Class
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
89
MD
CB
Rivals
3
5.6
MD
CB
ESPN
N/A
N/A
MD
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
90.42
MD
CB
247 Composite
4
0.8930
MD
CB
Top Schools Before Commitment
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Florida Gators
Georgia Bulldogs
Maryland Terrapins
Oregon Ducks
Ole Miss Rebels
Tennessee Volunteers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPhp3dJzS4/?hl=en