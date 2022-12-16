Former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson to choose between Oregon and Kentucky

Zachary Neel
Zachary Neel

The Oregon Ducks are going to know whether or not they will be adding a valuable cornerback through the transfer portal on Sunday, with former Alabama Crimson Tide CB Khyree Jackson announcing that he will let his final decision be known in the coming days.

Jackson, who took a visit to Oregon last week with Alabama teammate Traeshon Holden, posted on his Instagram page that he will be choosing between the Ducks and the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday.

Jackson has three years of college experience, playing in 21 games at Alabama. He is a former 4-star recruit and one of the top pass defenders on the transfer portal market right now.

With the loss of Christian Gonzalez to the NFL Draft, it’s clear that the Ducks have a big need in the secondary to fill this offseason, and landing Jackson would be a nice addition.

Khyree Jackson’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021: 12 games played | 7 tackles

2022: 9 games played | 7 tackles

Fort Worth Community College

2019: 25 tackles | 3 INT

Vitals

Hometown

Upper Marlboro, MD

Position

CB

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

198 pounds

Class

 

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

89

MD

CB

Rivals

3

5.6

MD

CB

ESPN

N/A

N/A

MD

CB

On3 Recruiting

4

90.42

MD

CB

247 Composite

4

0.8930

MD

CB

 

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Auburn Tigers

  • Florida Gators

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Maryland Terrapins

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Ole Miss Rebels

  • Tennessee Volunteers

