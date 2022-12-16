Former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson to choose between Oregon and Kentucky

The Oregon Ducks are going to know whether or not they will be adding a valuable cornerback through the transfer portal on Sunday, with former Alabama Crimson Tide CB Khyree Jackson announcing that he will let his final decision be known in the coming days.

Jackson, who took a visit to Oregon last week with Alabama teammate Traeshon Holden, posted on his Instagram page that he will be choosing between the Ducks and the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday.

Jackson has three years of college experience, playing in 21 games at Alabama. He is a former 4-star recruit and one of the top pass defenders on the transfer portal market right now.

With the loss of Christian Gonzalez to the NFL Draft, it’s clear that the Ducks have a big need in the secondary to fill this offseason, and landing Jackson would be a nice addition.

Khyree Jackson’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021: 12 games played | 7 tackles

2022: 9 games played | 7 tackles

Fort Worth Community College

2019: 25 tackles | 3 INT

Vitals

Hometown Upper Marlboro, MD Position CB Height 6-foot-3 Weight 198 pounds Class

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 89 MD CB Rivals 3 5.6 MD CB ESPN N/A N/A MD CB On3 Recruiting 4 90.42 MD CB 247 Composite 4 0.8930 MD CB

Top Schools Before Commitment

Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs

Maryland Terrapins

Oregon Ducks

Ole Miss Rebels

Tennessee Volunteers

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPhp3dJzS4/?hl=en

