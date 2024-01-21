Former Alabama CB Jameer Grimsley commits to Florida

Former Alabama cornerback, Jameer Grimsley, has committed to Florida after recently entering the transfer portal.

Grimsley heads to Gainesville to play for Bill Napier and the Gators, which keeps him in the SEC. He was originally recruited by Florida and had an opportunity to return to his home state when Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired.

He wasn’t the only early signee to hit the portal, as top 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin entered the portal and committed to Ohio State.

While this somewhat hurts Alabama, the damage is not immediate. Grimsley was a talented four-star recruit who provided depth for 2024 and a chance at starting in a few seasons.

