Former Alabama CB Eli Ricks signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Eli Ricks transferred to Alabama from LSU during the 2022 offseason and only spent one season with the Crimson Tide before declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. While he was originally expected to be a first-round pick, Ricks went undrafted through seven rounds.

He has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.

When Ricks declared for the draft, many were puzzled why he would leave college eligibility on the table. He was an elite player at LSU before suffering an injury in 2021 and his playing time under Nick Saban was oddly limited.

Ricks played in nine games where he totaled 13 tackles, defended four passes and had a single tackle for loss.

Now, as a member of the Eagles, Ricks has a steep climb to make the active roster on a team that has a respectable secondary.

The #Eagles are expected to sign former Alabama and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 29, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Eli Ricks as he begins his NFL journey with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor signs with Indianapolis Colts

Brian Branch selected No. 45 overall in the 2023 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions

