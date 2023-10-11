Former Alabama CB Anthony Averett signs with Detroit Lions practice squad

One Alabama alum was able to land a new opportunity in the NFL on Tuesday. Former Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Averett was a member of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad prior to being waived in mid-August.

Prior to that, the New Jersey native spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. Averett was a member of the Ravens secondary from 2018-2021. During that time, Averett tallied 101 tackles and three interceptions.

Following the 2021 season, Averett signed with the Raiders. He served two different stints on the Raiders injured reserve. He was able to play in seven games, however. Altogether, he totaled 13 tackles.

Averett will be the fifth former Alabama player to actively be with the Lions organization. He is accompanied by former Alabama players Jameson Williams, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Isaiah Buggs.

#Lions released CB Darius Phillips and WR Trey Quinn from the Practice Squad and signed CB Anthony Averett and TE Anthony Firkser to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire