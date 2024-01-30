Former Alabama S Caleb Downs got 102 calls in one day, says portal is 'recruiting on steroids'

Nick Saban's retirement as Alabama football's coach came as a shock to much of the college football world — including many players on his own team.

One such player was former Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs, the SEC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-SEC selection in 2023. The freshman was one of the biggest impact players on Alabama's defense, leading the team with 107 tackles, which his former player bio noted was the most by an Alabama freshman in the last 50-plus years.

Despite Downs' success at Alabama, Saban's retirement ultimately led him to enter the transfer portal, where he eventually committed to Ohio State over presumed finalist Georgia. Speaking with media for the first time as a Buckeye on Tuesday, he had an apt description of his brief time in the portal: "recruiting on steroids."

Indeed, Downs said he received 102 calls in a day while in the portal, before correcting himself to say he received those calls in a seven-to-eight-hour span:

Meeting @ohiostatefb transfers including former Bama safety Caleb Downs the top player in the portal. It was hectic. @TheFeverABC6 pic.twitter.com/8Ph7MjzgWJ — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) January 30, 2024

Downs also claimed it was a surprise when Saban retired, saying "his heart dropped" when he heard the news. He added that he chose Ohio State over the Bulldogs because of his relationship with Ohio State secondary/cornerback coach Tim Walton.

Downs wasn't the only Alabama player seemingly caught off guard by Saban's retirement. He was joined by several other Crimson Tide players who left following news of Saban's retirement, including 2024 early enrollee Julian Sayin, the top QB of the class who likewise transferred to play for the Buckeyes after participating in Rose Bowl practices with Alabama.

Other players to enter the portal include linebacker Shawn Murphy; defensive backs Dezz Ricks, Antonio Kite, Trey Amos and Jameer Grimsley; receiver Isaiah Bond; tight end Amari Niblack; and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

The transfer portal will remain open for Alabama players to enter until Feb. 9.

