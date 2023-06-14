Former Alabama Basketball signee R.J. Johnson commits to Kennesaw State

Former Alabama point guard signee R.J. Johnson announced that he was committing to Kennesaw State on Tuesday.

Johnson was ranked as a three-star out of Grissom High School in Huntsville, Alabama. Originally, Johnson chose to commit Alabama over other programs like Wichita State, Tennessee Tech, and Florida Atlantic.

Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Alabama basketball program in November.

Following several coaching changes and roster changes, Johnson decided to request his release from his letter of intent. Therefore, he re-opened his recruitment and decided to weigh his options.

After several months, Johnson has chosen to play for the Owls. He will join former Alabama teammates Jusaun Holt and Delaney Heard. Johnson will also have the opportunity to play for his primary recruiter from Alabama — Antoine Pettway.

Johnson is a massive addition to the Owls roster as Pettway looks to build the foundation of the program after a mass exodus occurred within the program in the offseason.

Johnson was named Mr. Basketball in Alabama following a strong senior season. He averaged 21.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, and 3.0 assists per game.

