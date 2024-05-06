Former Alabama Basketball guard Aaron Estrada receives invite to G-League Elite Camp

On Monday, former Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball guard Aaron Estrada received an invite to attend the G-League Elite Camp. He will be the second member of the Crimson Tide to attend the camp. The first player that was invited from the Crimson Tide was forward Jarin Stevenson.

Forty-four prospects for the 2024 NBA draft will participate in two scrimmages in Chicago. Oftentimes, if a prospect performs well enough, they will receive an invite to attend the NBA draft’s annual combine. Two players who have participated in the G-League Elite Camp and have gone on to have successful NBA careers are Jose Alvarado and Terrance Mann.

Estrada will be one of the prospects that will have an opportunity to showcase his skill set in the Windy City. Estrada spent one season at Alabama after making stops at Oregon, St. Peter’s, and Hofstra. During his one season in Tuscaloosa, Estrada made 37 starts. He averaged 13.4 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, and 4.6 assists per game.

Estrada will look to make a name for himself with hopes of receiving an invite to the NBA draft combine. Alabama guard Mark Sears will represent the Crimson Tide at the NBA draft combine.

NEWS: Alabama's Aaron Estrada has been invited to the G League Elite Camp, a source told ESPN. Estrada was a two-time CAA player of the year at Hofstra and helped guide Alabama to the NCAA Final Four. pic.twitter.com/Oc2XzNC0N9 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 6, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball team.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire