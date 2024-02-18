Former Alabama assistant coach Robert Bala hired as Washington ILBs coach

One former Alabama assistant coach will be headed to the Pacific Northwest to continue his coaching career. Several days ago, former Alabama linebackers coach Robert Bala was hired to be the next inside linebackers coach at Washington.

Previously, Bala was hired to be the defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. However, he will now head to the Big Ten to join Jedd Fisch’s staff at Washington.

Bala joined the Alabama coaching staff in 2023 after serving as a defensive assistant at Liberty for one year. He spent one season with the Crimson Tide.

It will be interesting to see how Bala fairs in the Big Ten. In one season at Alabama, he helped develop some of the Tide’s linebackers like Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson. Both of which will return for the 2024-25 season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire