Former Alabama, Arkansas LB Drew Sanders tears achilles in offseason training

Unfortunately for former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders, it appears as if year two in the NFL is over before it even started as he suffered a torn Achilles. The Denver Broncos second-year linebacker suffered the injury back in April ahead of the NFL draft, however, with an average eight to nine-month recovery for a timeline, it is more likely than not he won’t see the field in 2024.

Sanders spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Tide but was ultimately stuck on the depth chart behind Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner and decided to transfer to Arkansas Razorbacks. The transfer worked out well for Sanders as he started all 12 games as a junior and led the Hogs’ defense with 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks and forced three fumbles. Sanders was named a First-team All-American and First-team All-SEC in 2022.

Sanders was a third-round pick for the Broncos in the 2023 draft, but quickly became a very valuable piece as he appeared in all 17 games and posted 24 tackles and a fumble recovery. It’s a major loss for a Denver team that is already stuck in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Broncos LB Drew Sanders tore Achilles during offseason program. https://t.co/rBFPVRQfmi — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 20, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire