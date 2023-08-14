Former Alabama All-American OT Andre Smith to join HS coaching staff in Alabama

Former Alabama offensive tackle Andre Smith was hired as an offensive assistant at Moody High School on Thursday.

Smith was a member of Alabama’s offensive line unit from 2006-2008. During that time, he was a two-time All-SEC selection, a unanimous All-American and was the recipient of the Outland Trophy.

Following his junior season, Smith would enter the 2009 NFL draft. He was selected No. 6 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith went on to spend seven seasons in the Bengals organization.

After that, Smith played for four different teams in six years. Smith spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and two separate stints with the Bengals. Smith last played in the NFL in 2021. Although he did not officially retire, it is unlikely that he will return to playing football in the future.

Smith will be returning to the field in Alabama this season. The only difference is that he will be on the sidelines in a coaching role instead of being suited up as a player.

Another huge addition to our staff 👀 Former All-American for Alabama, 6th overall draft pick, and 13 year NFL Vet @BigSmitty71 could not be more excited to have Andre with us this fall. #411Boys | #MoodyFootball pic.twitter.com/TxHAYlnhBO — Moody Football (@MoodyFBall) August 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire