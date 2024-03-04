Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson announces his retirement from baseball

Three-time MLB All-Star and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from baseball Monday.

The 13-season MLB veteran announced his decision in an interview with "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey" podcast.

"There was a time at the end of the season where I felt really good where I was at and I wanted to try and give it one more go," Donaldson told Casey. "But being home with the family, getting married. Today is a sad but also happy day for me. I am going to announce my retirement from the game that I've dedicated my entire life around.

"It's sad because I'll be not able to go out and play the game I love anymore. But it's also a very happy time that I get to be around the family and kind of take the next chapter in life."

Donaldson, 38, most recently played for the Milwaukee Brewers in a part-time role last season after being released by the New York Yankees. He started his MLB career in 2010 with the Oakland A's, then played for the Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and Yankees before joining the Brewers.

Donaldson courted controversy in multiple stops during his MLB career. He reportedly didn't get along with teammates in Minnesota. MLB fined and suspended Donaldson in 2022 with the Yankees after he admitted to calling Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson "Jackie" in reference to Jackie Robinson during a tussle that caused both benches to clear.

Donaldson entered the offseason as a free agent and said in November that he was open to a reunion with the Blue Jays. He ultimately decided to call it a career with spring training underway and MLB's March 28 opening day weeks away.

Donaldson leaves baseball having slashed .261/.358/.489 with 279 home runs, 816 RBI and 40 stolen bases in 1,383 career games. He played his best baseball with the A's and Blue Jays, with whom he combined to make his three All-Star teams. He slashed .297/.371/.568 with 41 home runs and an AL-best 122 runs scored and 123 RBI during his 2015 MVP campaign with the Blue Jays.