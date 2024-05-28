Former Ajax, Brighton and Hamburg scout takes over as technical director of FC Volendam

FC Volendam have announced that Patrick Busby will be the sides new technical director. The Dutchman has signed a contract for the next three years with the side that were recently relegated from the Eredivisie. Although he has worked in football for some time, this will be Busby’s first job as a technical director of a football club.

In the past, Busby has worked as a scout for a number of clubs. He has had spells with Ajax as a youth scout, Hamburg and Brighton as a main scout and then most recently as head of scouting for FC Twente. His four years with the latter has come during the time where they have gone from a mid table Eredivisie side to once again challenging for European football places. Busby is one of a number of individuals credited with helping the side.

FC Volendam are hoping that he will be able to bring the success he showed with Twente to the club, helping them return to the Eredivisie and then become a stable club in the Dutch top flight.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson