Former Airport wrester and MMA fighter Drew Morais opens new gym

Drew Morais has spent his life perfecting his craft.

Now, he’ll work to help others hone their own skills.

Morais, along with business partners Zan Bhatti, Talha Bhatti, and Jay Rashid, is the co-owner of the recently opened All Day MMA & Jiu Jitsu training facility in Flat Rock.

“I always said I wanted to open my own gym,” Morais said. “I wanted to give back, the way people gave to me.”

Morais has been training for MMA fighting and participating in action since he was 18, posting a 9-6 professional record according to tapology.com.

Last year, Morais earned his black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a feat that took 16 years to complete, but an accomplishment that was the foundation for launching his own training facility.

The Jiu Jitsu specialist needed a little extra push though.

He got it, from his fiancée Esperanza Diaz.

“It was always ‘Get my black belt, then open my own gym,’” he said. “After I got it, my fiancé said, ‘OK you did it, what are you waiting for? If you’re going to do it now is the time.’ “

The nudge from Diaz was followed by self-sacrifice from the couple at times, but became a bonding experience during weekends for the pair and their children.

“Drew was spending a lot of time outside of our home to get this gym going and that meant sacrificing time with our family,” Diaz said. “After school and on the weekends the kids and I spent as much of our time as we could to help the remodeling process.”

Diaz has offered a grounding presence for Morais going back to his MMA fighting days; including moments when Morais was so beat up from a fight she would physically help him off the ground.

“She has been the backbone behind this whole process, there have been times when I wanted to give up and she’s been the push,” Morais said. “Even during my fighting career, people see what we do and the cuts and the bruises, but the spouses are the ones who are there when we get home after the fight.”

All Day MMA offers training seven days a week with Morais personally teaching Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes himself throughout the week.

Andrew Banas, a New Boston Huron graduate (2009) and MHSAA wrestling state runner-up (189 pounds), will be assisting Morais in teaching at the gym.

Morais helped train Banas during his own fighting career so when asked to join the team Banas was elated to help.

“When I was actively fighting Drew trained me and really helped me along so when he asked me to come aboard, I said ‘Yes,’” Banas said.

Respect is at the foundation for the two former fighters.

“There isn’t anyone like Drew, he’s had high’s and low’s with big wins and big losses in the sport,” Banas said. “He has more heart and passion for this sport and helping others be successful than anyone I know.”

His passion that has been prevalent since his days as an Airport Jet (2002-2006) when he was training for the MHSAA state wrestling tournament.

Morais recalled one week during his senior year that he and Flat Rock’s Lester France were so caught up in their preparation for the state tournament that the two were missing school.

“I got a call saying ‘Hey, if you don’t come to school you can’t wrestle,’” Morais recalled with a laugh.

Missing class to train may not be something that Morias and Diaz will approve of for their children, but the story is an ode to the type of person Morias is.

It’s a character trait that Diaz hopes their children will inherit from him.

“Drew is always telling our kids there is nothing you can’t do with some hard work and dedication and this project has been a true testament to that sentiment,” Diaz said.

