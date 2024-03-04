Former Aggies WR Mike Evans inks new deal with NFL team

In the words of the Dallas Cowboys GM, player acquisition is a 365-day thing, within the league rules of course. It’s still in the early stages of the NFL off-season and teams are attending the NFL Combine, deciding on who to franchise tag, or work on contract extensions.

Unlike the Dallas Cowboys’ front office, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wasting little time getting their franchise wide receiver signed to a new deal. There were some rumblings throughout last season that Mike Evans might have played his last season in Tampa Bay, but that has temporarily been put to rest. It’s been reported by Adam Schefter that future Hall of Famer Evans will sign a two-year, $52 million contract with $35 million being guaranteed per his agent.

Buccaneers, WR Mike Evans agree to terms on a 2-year, $52 million deal. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/aDMX3xiOam — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

Evans already owns a number of Buccaneers records along with a handful of NFL records and he hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down yet. In an age where players rarely are able to stay with their original teams this development is awesome to see.

