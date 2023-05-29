Former Aggies RB De’Von Achane joins Dolphins teammates at Tyreek Hill’s Speed Camp

They say you can’t teach speed, but we’ll leave it to a former Texas A&M running back as an expert on the matter.

De’Von Achane joined his new NFL teammates Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill at the latter’s Football and Speed Camp in Houston. Achane’s appearance also marks an unofficial homecoming for the Miami Dolphins‘ newest addition, as he attended Marshall High School in Fort Bend while playing AAU basketball with Waddle.

Waddle, who played for Alabama and was drafted with the sixth pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, grew up in Houston and attended Espisciol High School.

When given a moment to speak to reporters, Achane expressed his gratitude for Hill inviting him to join his camp as an instructor:

One of the camp’s attendees asked the three Dolphins wideouts: “What’s the fastest they’ve run in MPH?”

Maybe Devon Achane wins the race? A kid asked what’s the fastest they’ve ran in MPH. Tyreek Hill: 24 MPH

Devon Achane: 26MPH (!) After hearing 26, Jaylen Waddle didn’t want to answer pic.twitter.com/26VlkVCemg — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) May 27, 2023

Does Achane stand a chance of besting Hill in a one-on-one race? Either way, Waddle will gladly sit this one out and observe from the sidelines.

Since Achane was taken No. 84 overall by the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Draft, there’s only been rave reviews and observations coming out of Miami’s offseason workouts. In light of his size and frame posing some concerns to NFL scouts, Achane has reportedly bulked up to 192 lbs this offseason, as he’s been able to take advantage of hitting the weights without a simultaneous commitment to the track team.

That’s on top of the latest reports that Achane has been turning heads in Dolphin’s OTAs. The former Aggies running back has been doing easy work in yards from scrimmage, highlighted by a growing rapport with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins’ high-octane offense finished 11th in scoring last season (23.4 PPG), led by an innovative offense in which head coach Mike McDaniel routinely leveraged the versatile skillsets of Hill and Waddle.

Adding Achane to the mix only makes Miami more of a threat in the AFC next season, and based on the camaraderie the Dolphins’ rookie is building with his teammates, it’s clear their confidence in him is unrivaled.

