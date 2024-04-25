Former Aggies QB McCae Hillstead transfers to BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – McCae Hillstead is moving south to Provo.

The former Utah State quarterback announced he is transferring to BYU for the 2024 season. He will compete with Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon for the starting job this fall.

Hillstead wrote on X this afternoon, “Let’s work!”

Kingsley Suamataia should go early in NFL Draft

Hillstead started five games as a true freshman for the Aggies last season while battling through injuries.

In eight games total last season, Hillstead completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His best game came against eventual top-25 team James Madison, when Hillstead threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns.

He entered the transfer portal when the Aggies signed Iowa transfer Spencer Petras and Utah transfer Bryson Barnes.

In 2022, Hillstead led Skyridge High School to the 6A state championship.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.