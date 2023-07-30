Former Aggie WR Mike Evans lands on the NFL’s Top 100 list

With the new NFL season just around the corner, the league is participating in an annual tradition by unveiling this year’s Top Players of 2023, as voted by their peers.

With the release of the NFL’s top players between Nos. 60-51, former Texas A&M star Mike Evans landed at No. 53 in this year’s rankings. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wideout saw no year-over-year change when it came to being voted by his peers, as he also landed the No. 53 spot in 2022.

Evans has eclipsed the 1,000 yards receiving mark in all nine NFL seasons. While the former Aggie star snapped a two-year streak of scoring double-digit TDs last season, he still compiled his most receptions (77) and yards (1,124) during the Tom Brady tenure in Tampa Bay. The four-time Pro Bowler has yet to record a fumble since October 2018, and he’s already a member of the 10,000-yard receiving club ahead of turning 30 years old.

Evans’ presence on the NFL’s Top 100 list again illustrates how he personifies the moniker of “consistency,” to celebrate the milestone, the Aggie football team made sure to recognize one of their own on social media.

Evans donned the Maroon and White from 2012 to 2013, recording 2,499 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a consensus All-American and led the SEC in receiving touchdowns for the 2013 season. Though he played in College Station for just two years, he formed one of college football’s most exciting duos; he regularly caught passes on Saturday afternoons from a prolific quarterback named Johnny Manziel.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire