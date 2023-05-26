Former Aggie De’Von Achane emerging as a breakout candidate in Dolphins’ offseason workouts

A former Texas A&M star turning heads at the pro football level? That doesn’t sounds surprising at all given the volume of talent the Maroon and White has sent to the NFL.

Travis Wingfield of miamidolphins.com tweeted on Tuesday that among the notable standouts from the Miami Dolphins‘ offseason workouts was running back De’Avon Achane. According to Winfield, the rookie, and former Aggie, was making easy work of yards from scrimmage as he noted Achane “was chewing up yardage.”

Among the highlight-worthy plays were a few explosive runs and passes, one off an Eric Saubert block and another on a deep ball from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Wingfield alluded to more than just these two plays that drew acclaim, but that he “lost count” given the sheer volume of plays made from Achane.

Achane might've been my practice player of the day. He was chewing up yardage. https://t.co/rU13Y9IKSt — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 23, 2023

Achane’s recent prowess in making plays after the catch is just the latest bit of positive news to come out of the Dolphins’ offseason workouts, which is an encouraging sign as the former Aggie transitions to face NFL-level competition.

Just a few weeks back, it was reported that Achane bulked up to 192 lbs (at the time of reporting) given he was able to take advantage of a full offseason to work out and add weight. Achane was listed at 5-9 and 188 lbs heading into the draft and didn’t have the luxury of a full offseason during college to gain weight because of his commitment to the track team.

While Achane’s 4.32 40-yard dash time had teams enamored with his speed, his relatively small size and frame is what likely factored in him being taken No. 84 overall to the Dolphins in the third round.

But now that he’s added on muscle, and with the coaching staff and observers alike raving about his ability to make defenses pay in the open field, Achane, and the Dolphins are clearly on track to make all 31 other NFL teams pay for their mistake in allowing the former Aggie to land in Miami, and in Mike McDaniel’s offensive system no less.

After supporting the Aggies on Saturday afternoons this season, be sure to dedicate your Sundays to watching Achane excel at the next level. And if you just so happen to dabble in fantasy football, take this latest report as an indication that Achane is more than well worth a roster spot on your team.

