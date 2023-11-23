Former Aggie QB Zach Calzada named as the Southland Football Newcomer of the Year

Aggie legend and former signal caller Zach Calzada is finding success in his new home. The quarterback position at Texas A&M has been a revolving door since the departure of Kellen Mond for several seasons. Whether it was the over-confidence in Jimbo Fisher’s ability to coach up QBs, bad injury luck, or just the sheer level of competition the SEC brings, it seems that his latest string of QBs is just not reaching their full potential.

Calzada, while inconsistent, was a gamer and gave the Aggies one of the better performances from a Texas A&M quarterback against Alabama not named Johnny Manziel. After a brief stint at Auburn, Calzada found his way to the University of Incarnate World in the Southland Conference.

In his first season under head coach Clint Killough and OC/QB coach Conner McQueen, he helped lead the team to a 9-2 record and the top-ranked offense in the conference. Calzada’s consistent play led to him being named the 2023 Southland Football Newcomer of the Year and First-team All-Conference. You can see the announcement below.

The 2023 Southland Football Newcomer of the Year. Zach Calzada, UIW#EarnedEveryDay pic.twitter.com/ijfqjWeDCb — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) November 22, 2023

ZACH CALZADA 2023 STATS:

188/283 – 66.4% – 2598 YARDS – 19 TDs – 9 INTs

Congratulations to Zach Calzada and the success he’s been able to achieve as he nears the end of his college career.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire