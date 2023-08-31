Former Aggie makes the Titans 53-man roster after a strong pre-season

The Titans have officially dropped their initial 53-roster, and former Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy made the cut. Followers of the Tennessee Titans have been talking about how much he’s improved since signing as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL draft, especially this past off-season.

After spending the majority of his rookie year on the Titans practice squad, all indications are that not only will he be on the game-day roster but will be part of the two-deep rotation this year. Defensive line coach Terrell Williams said as much after a recent practice.

“Well, I’ll say this, there ain’t no guarantees they’re going to be playing behind anybody,” Williams proclaimed. “With what some of those guys are doing, particularly Peevy, has made a big jump. He’s worked hard and done what we’ve asked him to do.”

The arrow is pointing up for Peevy, and we hope he continues to thrive in his development, leading to a long career.

BREAKING: DL Jayden Peevy has made the #Titans 53 man roster, per source. Mike Vrabel + Co. raved about Peevy all summer long. He's shown terrific growth since being a UDFA out of @AggieFootball last season. Peevy worked hard throughout the offseason and the growth was obvious. pic.twitter.com/Hd3Wl1Xu1z — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire