Former Aggie Kyle Bradish dominates in Orioles shutout win against Rays

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Aggie baseball player, Kyle Bradish, dominates at the mound for the Orioles in Baltimore’s shutout win over Tampa Bay.

Bradish was the starting pitcher in Saturday afternoons game collecting five straight strikeouts between the 5th and 6th inning- totaling up nine on the day.

The NMSU alumni only gave up one hit throughout six frames, never allowing the ball to leave the infield.

With a strong performance on defense Baltimore brought in six runs on offense resulting in a score of, 6-0.

Bradish and the Orioles will be back out at the ball park tomorrowin Tampa Bay to take on the Rays at 11:40 a.m. MT.

