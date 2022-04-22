Former NFL linebacker Garland Boyette died in Houston this week, John McClain of Sports Radio 610 reports. Boyette was 82.

Boyette was a standout at Grambling before a 13-year pro career.

He started his NFL stint with the Cardinals in 1962 and, after two seasons there, Boyette went to the Canadian Football League in 1964 to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He returned to the NFL with the Oilers in 1966 and played in Houston for seven seasons.

He finished his career in the WFL.

Boyette made the All-American Football League team in 1968 and ’69.

He played 120 games with 86 starts and had two career interceptions.

Former All-AFL linebacker Garland Boyette dies at 82 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk