Former AC Milan Star Believes PSG Youngster Will ‘Benefit’ France at Euro 2024

Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola is one of the young faces on the France national team for UEFA Euro 2024. The 21-year-old might not be in the starting 11, but the veterans on the team see the talent the winger possesses.

Barcola arrived from Olympique Lyonnais last summer and in his first season with the Parisians, the forward made 42 appearances across all competitions while scoring five goals and registering nine assists.

Soon-to-be former AC Milan star Olivier Giroud, who will arrive at Los Angeles FC once the Euros are over, commented on Barcola’s rise over the last year and noted how the young player has adapted to playing with the national team.

“I’m discovering that he has great potential,” Giroud said (h/t Canal Supporters). “Right now, he’s still very young and new to the team selection process, but he’s adapting remarkably well. He integrates easily, listens attentively, and is genuinely happy to be here.

“He’s definitely an asset for the coach, adding another dimension to the team. As for whether he’ll disrupt the hierarchy, only time will tell. But there’s no doubt he could make a significant impact for us in this competition, sooner or later.”

Next season could see Barcola take another step in his young career with PSG. With Kylian Mbappé leaving for Real Madrid, the former Lyon standout will have a more prominent role on the squad that will be young but looking to prove they can win without the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.