Former 5-star true freshman Da’Shawn Womack to see significant role in ReliaQuest Bowl

While the transfer portal and draft opt-outs have certainly taken some of the excitement out of bowl season in recent years, it has also provided a new utility to these games.

Teams often rely on young players, and they’re encouraged to do so as the bowl games don’t count toward the four-game redshirt limit. Despite seeing relatively little attrition ahead of the bowl game, that will also be the case for LSU.

Former five-star true freshman defensive end Da'Shawn Womack said he will start at the JACK edge rusher position in dime packages — when the team has six defensive backs on the field — for the Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, according to On3’s Shea Dixon.

#LSU true freshman Da’Shawn Womack says he will start at the JACK LB position when the Tigers go to dime packages vs Wisconsin. It’s a chance to get a closer look at the former 5-star as he wraps up Year 1. @BengalTigerOn3 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 28, 2023

Womack, a former top 40 recruit nationally from Baltimore, has appeared in 11 games this season as a rotational player. In that action, he’s totaled 11 tackles (1.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire