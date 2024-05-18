Former 5-star running back confirms he silently committed to Ohio State

If you follow recruiting anywhere near as close as some of us do on this Buckeye homer website, the news that was shared this past week won’t surprise you too terribly much.

Former 5-star running back and Texas star, Bijan Robinson, confirmed that he silently committed to Ohio State back in June of 2019 while appearing on an episode of “Bussin’ with the Boys.”

“I silently committed to Ohio State for a week,” Robinson told hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. “Because there were people and players in my ear telling me, ‘You should go here. We’re gonna build a dynasty here. You’re gonna be amazing.’ Which, that could have been true. But I knew I could go to Texas for a 40-year decision – not just football, but I could become someone here, come back here and feel like this was the place for me. That was the main decision. But (I was committed) for a week, man, and I told the coaches that was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.

“I committed on Monday, and now it’s Saturday. I called them, and I was like, ‘This isn’t the place for me.’ Having to say that to a grown man and be like, ‘What are you talking about? I sent all my other running backs away. You were the only one I was getting.’ Man, it was crazy — It was tough to have that conversation as a 17-year-old kid. I was with my family, and they were like, ‘It’s OK. It’s OK.’”

It all makes sense. The message boards and rumor mill said as much back then and now we get confirmation Robinson himself. The 5-foot, 11-inch, 215-pounder went on to become an All-American and won the Doak Walker Award as college football’s best running back. During his three years in Austin, Robinson carried the ball 539 times for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also did damage as a receiver, nabbing 60 receptions for 805 yards and eight scores.

Oh, what might have been. Of course, OSU would eventually have to pivot after another highly sought after running back seemed to have a change of heart too when Jaylon Knighton was rumored to silently change his destination from Columbus to Miami (FL). The Buckeyes then landed in-state product Miyan Williams with TreVeyon Henderson to come a year later as the No. 1 back in the class.

It would have been a load of fun watching Robinson tote the rock with C.J. Stroud slinging it around, but alas, we’re glad Henderson is a part of the club and looking to polish off his career with what we all hope is a stellar 2024 campaign.

