Former 5-star recruit, Georgia LB enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Xavian Sorey has enter the NCAA transfer portal. Sorey, who was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021, is a sophomore.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker recorded 19 tackles and a sack for Georgia in 2023. Sorey played in the SEC championship game, but he missed out on a chance to start after Jamon Dumas-Johnson went down with a forearm injury.

Instead, Kirby Smart and Georgia started freshmen linebackers Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen over the Dawgs’ last few games of the season. Xavian Sorey is talented enough to start on a lot of teams in the SEC, so he should generate a lot of interest.

Xavian Sorey is the 11th Georgia Bulldog to enter the transfer portal. We have complete coverage of every Bulldog to enter the portal.

Sorey recorded five tackles against Alabama, which was the second-highest total of his career.

We will provide updates on Xavian Sorey’s status in the transfer portal over the next few days.

