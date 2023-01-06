Former 5-star DE Jordan Burch enters transfer portal

Former five-star prospect Jordan Burch, a junior, recorded 60 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022 for South Carolina. Burch, who was widely considered one of the best players in the class of 2020, committed to Will Muschamp and South Carolina a few years ago.

Now, Burch has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Could Burch transfer to Georgia? Burch heavily considered the Bulldogs when he committed to South Carolina a few years ago.

Jordan Burch will have a lot of options and will be one of the top players in the transfer portal. Burch could enter the 2023 NFL draft, could transfer, or could return to South Carolina.

Burch is an athletic defensive end with a solid build. He played high school basketball and is from Columbia, South Carolina. He played high school football at Hammond School. The talented defensive end also considered Alabama, Clemson, and LSU when he was coming out of high school.

South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jordan Burch has a lot of connections to the Georgia Bulldogs. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive end attended the same high school as Georgia walk-on quarterback Jackson Muschamp.

Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina finished the season 8-5 and exceeded expectations in a lot of ways, but the Gamecocks have lost a lot of contributors to the transfer portal.

Max Olson of The Athletic reported that Burch entered the transfer portal.

South Carolina DL Jordan Burch has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. Huge news. Burch was a 5-star recruit and produced 60 tackles, 40 pressures and 7.5 TFLs this season. — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 5, 2023

