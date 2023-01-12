Former 5-star Georgia CB Jaheim Singletary could be interesting transfer target for Ducks

An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal on Thursday morning, and it could lead to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning making a phone call or two before all is said and one.

Georgia Bulldogs true freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary, a former 5-star commit from the 2022 class, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school. Singletary committed to the Bulldogs as the No. 5 CB in the nation, and No. 27 overall player in the 2022 class.

This is interesting for Oregon fans for two reasons; the Ducks have a need to fill at the cornerback position, even after adding Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson earlier in the offseason, and Lanning has a relationship with Singletary already.

While Lanning is not listed as one of the primary recruiters for Singletary on 247Sports, it’s safe to assume that as the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs when the 5-star CB committed to Georgia, the two have a good relationship.

We will see if the Ducks end up reaching out and trying to make contact, but this could be another massive get in the transfer portal for Oregon at a position of need.

Jaheim Singletary’s Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

🚨BREAKING🚨 Georgia DB Jaheim Singletary intends to enter the transfer portal, per @JakeMRowe. Singletary was a five-star prospect and top 30 player in the On3 consensus. More: https://t.co/97byq5MHnr pic.twitter.com/3xL7bOdxiG — On3 (@On3sports) January 12, 2023

Collegiate Stats

Georgia Bulldogs

2022: Redshirt (Played in 2 games)

Vitals

Height 6-foot-2 Weight 170 pounds Hometown Jacksonville, Florida Projected Position Cornerback Class 2022

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 96 FL CB 247Sports Composite 5 0.9878 FL CB Rivals 5 6.1 FL CB ESPN 4 89 FL CB On3 Recruiting 4 96 FL CB

Top Schools Before Commitment

Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators

Ohio State Buckeyes

Clemson Tigers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire