Former 5-star Clemson running back re-enters the transfer portal

A former Clemson running back is once again back in the transfer portal for the third time in his career.

Running back Demarkcus Bowman has re-entered the portal, ending his time at UCF. During his collegiate career so far, Bowman has been with UCF (2022-23), Florida (2021), and Clemson (2020). The young running back has failed to find a home in college football and will once again look for a new place to take his talents.

A former five-star recruit in the 2020 class, Bowman was ranked as the No. 3 running back and the No. 20 overall player by 247Sports composite rankings. Bowman had nine carries for 32 yards during his career with the Tigers.

It’s been a tough road for Bowman, who has failed to live up to the five-star label.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire