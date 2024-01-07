Former 5-star CB, Texas A&M transfer Tony Grimes commits to MSU

Michigan State football is having an awesome day in the portal.

The Spartans added another big-time transfer portal commitment on Sunday, with former North Carolina and Texas A&M cornerback Tony Grimes committing in the evening. Grimes was the third transfer portal commit of the day for the Spartans.

Grimes is a former five-star cornerback in the 2020 class. Grimes was ranked as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 48 in the 2020 class.

He originally committed to North Carolina and starred for the Tar Heels secondary for three years where he played in 36 games. He transferred to Texas A&M last offseason but never took the field for the Aggies this past year.

