Former 5-star CB Cormani McClain commits to Florida football after second visit to the school

Florida football landed a potential impact player in the secondary from the transfer portal, landing a commitment from former five-star cornerback Cormani McClain on Wednesday.

McClain made it official on social media Wednesday afternoon, a day after his second visit to the school.

A five-star cornerback from Lakeland High and the top high school player in the state in the 2023 class, McClain was recruited heavily by both the Florida Gators and Miami. After initially committing to Miami in November of 2023, McClain signed with Colorado the following February to play for head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

But it was a rocky stay in Boulder for McClain, who was publicly criticized by Sanders for his work ethic and lack of film study. McClain appeared in 13 games as a true freshman at Colorado, finishing with 13 tackles and 2 pass breakups.

It's a risk-reward addition for Florida, which returns starting cornerback Jason Marshall, junior Devin Moore and rising sophomore cornerbacks Dijon Johnson and Ja'Keem Jackson. At 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds, McClain will need to add some bulk in the weight room to compete in the physical SEC.

McClain would put Florida one over its scholarship limit of 85 players if he signs, though he could also potentially join UF as a preferred walk-on. There could be other roster attrition at UF that would open up a scholarship spot between now and the start of fall camp as well.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Five star former Colorado CB Cormani McClain commits to Florida football