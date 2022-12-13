Former 5-star Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer predicted to transfer to TCU

Former five-star and Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer recently announced that he was entering the transfer portal. On Thursday, TCU Insider Jeremy Clark placed a crystal ball prediction for him to land at TCU.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise considering he and his brother (James) are Texas legacies. His father, Blake, played offensive tackle for the Longhorns. His older brother, Luke, played linebacker for the Longhorns.

However, Fort Worth is where the Brockermeyers are from. Tommy played sparingly in two seasons at Alabama while being plagued with injuries.

If he lands at TCU, he will likely be able to see significant playing time. The Horned Frogs have established themselves as a program on the rise after reaching the College Football Playoff this season. This would likely be beneficial for both parties. Brockermeyer gets a fresh start and the Horned Frogs gain a highly-touted offensive lineman.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and the transfer portal.

List

Alabama lands five players on AP All-American Team

List

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Live updates of Alabama players in the portal

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire